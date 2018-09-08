New York Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse goes up for a touchdown catch during a game against the Oakland Raiders in September 2017. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and safety Marcus Maye are listed as doubtful to play in the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Kearse has been limited in practice with an abdominal injury. He underwent a medical procedure to repair the injury last month and missed New York's final two preseason games.

Entering his seventh NFL season overall and second with the Jets, Kearse appeared in 16 games, making 14 starts, for New York last season. He hauled in a career-best 65 receptions to go with five touchdowns.

Kearse is part of a crowded wide receiver corps with the Jets that includes Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. Kearse had 90 receptions in his final two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before he was acquired by the Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

RELATED Patriots RB White named team captain in fifth year

The 28-year-old Kearse joined Maye (foot) in being labeled as doubtful, with the latter likely to be replaced at free safety by Doug Middleton or J.J. Wilcox.

Maye sustained his injury during the Jets' season finale against the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old collected 79 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games since being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

New York outside linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) was ruled out for the contest. Former Lion Brandon Copeland is expected to replace the 26-year-old Martin in the lineup.

Detroit backup offensive lineman Andrew Donnal is ruled out with a knee injury.