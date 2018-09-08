Cincinnati Bengals sign WR Alex Erickson to $4.68M extension

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.

Cincinnati announced the signing on Saturday. Sources told NFL Network that the pact is worth $4.68 million plus incentives. Erickson, 25, entered the NFL when he signed with the Bengals in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He was playing on the final year of a three year contract.

Erickson had 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in 2017. The 6-foot, 195-pound pass catcher was the team's top kickoff returner in 2016 and 2016. Erickson has played in all 32 games since signing with the Bengals. His 27.9 yard average on kick returns led the AFC in 2016. He led the league with 39 punt returns in 2017, returning them for 278 yards.

The Bengals kickoff the 2018 season against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.