Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) talks with tight end Greg Olsen (88) during the Wild Card Playoff Game with the New Orleans Saints on January 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

The Carolina Panthers added Greg Olsen to their injury report on Saturday, labeling the veteran tight end as questionable to play in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Olsen is nursing a back injury heading into the Panthers' road tilt versus the Cowboys on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET). He joins guard Amini Silatolu (knee), tackle Daryl Williams (knee) and fellow tight end Chris Manhertz (foot) as questionable to play against Dallas. Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (medical illness) has been ruled out.

Rookie Ian Thomas and Manhertz will see an uptick in snaps should Olsen be limited or forced to sit out versus Cowboys.

Olsen, who signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, had five catches for 49 yards during the preseason.

The 33-year-old Olsen recorded 17 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season after sitting out nine contests with a broken foot sustained in Week 2. He notched eight catches for 107 yards and a score in the Panthers' 31-26 wild-card loss to the New Orleans Saints.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2014 through 2016, Olsen has 639 receptions for 7,556 yards and 53 touchdowns in 165 career games since being selected by the Chicago Bears with the 31st overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.