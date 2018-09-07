Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) is stopped by ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Tre Boston in the first half on September 17, 2017 at StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker practiced for the first time in nearly a month on Friday, but is not expected to play in the team's regular-season opener.

Parker, who is dealing with a broken middle finger on his right hand, was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

During the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Parker worked out on the side with a bulky contraption under the glove on his right hand, according to the Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale. The newspaper reported he did not catch a pass during the open session.

Parker was listed as "week-to-week" after he was hurt during practice on Aug. 12, an injury that occurred when his right hand caught in Xavien Howard's shoulder pads as the cornerback broke up a pass.

The 14th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker has been looked upon to pick up the slack after the Dolphins traded three-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Landry recorded a career-best 112 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Parker was held without a catch in 10 snaps during Miami's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old Parker had a career-best 57 receptions last season after hauling in 56 catches in 2016. Parker's yards per catch (11.8) went down and he found the end zone only once after scoring four times in 2016.

After posting two 100-yard receiving games in his sophomore season, Parker failed to reach 90 yards in a game in 2017 -- the crucial third year when receivers are expected to take a dramatic jump.

Miami addressed its wide receiving corps by adding Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson this offseason to go along with Parker and Kenny Stills.