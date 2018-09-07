Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) celebrates a tackle with cornerback Steven Nelson and ex-Chiefs defensive back Vernon Harris in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Safety Eric Berry likely won't play in the Kansas City Chiefs' opener on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a heel injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Berry, who has not practiced with his teammates since training camp, officially is listed as doubtful because of heel soreness.

Ron Parker, who was signed by the Chiefs last week after being cut by the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to start for Kansas City against the Chargers.

The Chiefs are also without safety Daniel Sorensen, who is out indefinitely because of a leg injury.

Berry, a three-time All-Pro selection, is attempting to return to the field after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his 2017 season in September.

The 29-year-old Berry, who was the fifth overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Chiefs out of Tennessee, has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl five times.

Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December of 2014, but was declared cancer-free at the start of the following season, when he was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

In his career, Berry has recorded 427 total tackles and returned five of his 14 interceptions for touchdowns.