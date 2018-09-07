Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle breaks free for a 37-yard touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested on a rape charge in Kansas.

He was booked at 3:43 a.m. on Friday and is being held without bond, according to Sedgwick County jail records.

Randle, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma State product played three seasons for the Cowboys before he was cut in 2015.

He was temporarily released from federal custody in June after being in jail for two years and was sentenced to five years of probation stemming from charges he picked up for an argument at a party in Wichita, Kan., more than two years ago, the Wichita Eagle reported. Randle was found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession for allegedly hitting three people with a car in February of 2016.