Chicago Bears sign NT Eddie Goldman to four-year, $42M extension

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a four-year contract extension.

Chicago announced the deal on Friday. A source told NFL Network that the contract is worth $42 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Goldman, 24, was a second-round pick by the Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had 44 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 starts last season for the Bears. Goldman has 84 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks in 36 career NFL appearances.

"This is a key extension for the future of the Bears and an anchor for our defense," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said in a news release.

"We are excited to be able to reward one of our own in Eddie. We put pride in drafting and developing players and Eddie has put the work in every day to earn this opportunity."

The Florida State product has a $705,000 salary this season. The Bears host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. on Monday at Soldier Field in Chicago.