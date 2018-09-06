Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Charles Sims fights for yardage during a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2015. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

The Houston Texans worked out a pair of running backs on Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Charles Sims, released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury settlement at the end of last month, and Akeem Hunt each visited the Texans. Houston could use depth at the position with second-year running back D'Onta Foreman starting the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Sims suffered a knee injury on the opening kickoff of Tampa Bay's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 18. He was placed on injured reserve the following week before the team waived him on Aug. 30.

A third-down draft pick of Tampa Bay out of West Virginia in 2014, Sims appeared in all 16 games in 2017, serving primarily as a third-down back. He had only 21 carries for 95 yards and added 35 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown.

Sims had his best season in his second year with Tampa Bay. He amassed more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2015, rushing for 529 yards on 107 carries and reeling in 51 catches for 561 yards and four scores.

For his career, Sims appeared in 47 games with the Buccaneers and rushed for 958 yards and two touchdowns on 245 carries. He also had 129 receptions and six more scores.

Hunt spent parts of two seasons with the Texans in 2015-16, appearing in 15 games and making one start. He rushed for 205 yards on 37 carries and added nine receptions for 68 yards.

The 25-year-old Hunt spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 23 yards on eight carries. He also had four catches for 31 yards.

Lamar Miller is the starter and Alfred Blue the backup for Houston, which opens its season at the New England Patriots on Sunday.