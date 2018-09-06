Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) stiff arms Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller in the fourth quarter in Week 12 of the NFL regular season on November 26, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Philadelphia Eagles placed wide receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

The move comes hours before the Eagles open defense of its Super Bowl championship against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Hollins, who already had been ruled out of the opener, has been recovering from sports hernia surgery and was bothered by a groin injury during the preseason. He will have to sit out at least the first eight games.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, Hollins had 16 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season. He appeared in all three postseason games, including the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia also will be without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for Thursday's matchup. Jeffery is expected to miss the first two games while he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

On Tuesday, the Eagles re-signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton and placed tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve.

Wheaton missed Philadelphia's first three preseason games with a hamstring injury. He played in 16 snaps during the final preseason contest but did not record a catch.

The 27-year-old Wheaton collected just three receptions for 51 yards in 11 games last season with the Chicago Bears, with whom he signed a two-year, $11 million contract.

Wheaton has 110 catches for 1,559 yards with eight touchdowns in five seasons since being selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft.