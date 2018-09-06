New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) goes up for a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh McCown as ex-Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) tries to defend in the second quarter on September 17, 2017 at the Coliseum in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse's chances of playing in the season opener diminished when he was unable to participate in Thursday's practice.

Kearse underwent a medical procedure to repair an abdominal injury last month and missed New York's final two preseason games. He told reporters on Monday that he could not talk about the injury.

The Jets kick off the regular season Monday night with a road game at the Detroit Lions.

Entering his seventh NFL season overall and second with New York, Kearse appeared in 16 games, making 14 starts, for New York last season. He hauled in a career-best 65 receptions to go with five touchdowns.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles had labeled Kearse as "day-to-day, week-to-week" after news of the medical procedure was revealed.

The 28-year-old Kearse is part of a crowded wide receiver corps with the Jets that includes Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. Kearse had 90 receptions in his final two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before he was acquired by the Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Kearse was among three players who did not practice Thursday. Safety Marcus Maye (foot) and outside linebacker Josh Richardson (concussion) also sat out.

