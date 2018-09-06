New York Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey announced Thursday that he is undergoing chemotherapy as part of treatment for cancer.

Doctors noticed a cancerous growth in McGaughey's bowel duct earlier this year. Upon removal, they found cancer in his lymph nodes and McGaughey was diagnosed with periampullary.

"I'm not going to let chemotherapy or cancer get in the way of what I do," the 45-year-old McGaughey said, via The Athletic. "I'm a father and I'm a football coach. That's what I do."

McGaughey was hired as part of new head coach Pat Shurmur's staff in January. Shurmur announced earlier this summer that Tom Quinn returned to join Anthony Blevins as special teams assistants while McGaughey was dealing with health issues.

"He's been doing a good job," Shurmur said of McGaughey. "We brought in Tom Quinn to back him up on those days that are tough days for him. But T-Mac has been doing a great job. He's got our guys ready to play."

McGaughey has spent 11 seasons focusing primarily on special teams, including the last two years as a special teams coach with the Carolina Panthers. He replaced Quinn, who was fired as the Giants' special teams coach after the club wrapped up a 3-13 season in 2017.

McGaughey isn't letting his treatments get in the way of his job.

"There's days I go down, do my treatment and go back to work," McGaughey told reporters.

McGaughey also served as an assistant special teams coach with the Giants from 2007-2010.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced on June 5 that he was diagnosed with lymphoma this offseason. The 67-year-old Gettleman learned that his cancer was in remission at the end of July.

McGaughey said he has talked with Gettleman as he goes through his own health battle.

"It helps," McGaughey said. "We share our chemotherapy stories in talking about the medication and all that stuff. We definitely have our conversation. Dave is a great man. It is what it is. We have to fight through it and keep it moving."

McGaughey expects to be on the sideline on Sunday as the Giants open their season against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.