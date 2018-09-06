Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey sits on the field after the Arizona Cardinals kicked the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter on November 26, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be added to the team's injury report for the season opener against the New York Giants.

Ramsey was limited at practice due to ankle soreness, the team said Thursday. Ramsey was not injured during practice but the soreness led the team to curb his repetitions.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has generated plenty of headlines in the past few weeks for trashing a number of the league's quarterbacks in an interview with GQ magazine. He also ripped New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in an interview with ESPN The Magazine.

Ramsey has been looking forward to his Week 1 matchup with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who will be playing for the first time since fracturing his ankle a year ago.

"It's going to be a show. ... He's the best wide receiver, I'm the best corner," Ramsey said.

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. He has collected 128 tackles and six interceptions in his two seasons with Jacksonville.

Three other Jaguars were limited in Thursday's practice. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with a core muscle injury while center Brandon Linder and offensive lineman Jermey Parnell are battling ailing knees.