Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for a seven-yard loss in the first half in Week 15 of the NFL season on December 18, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Cleveland Browns claimed defensive end Anthony Zettel off waivers, the team announced Thursday.

Zettel was released Wednesday by the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

In a corresponding move, Cleveland waived offensive lineman Aaron Neary, who was picked up on waivers four days earlier.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Zettel started all 16 games for Detroit last season. He collected 43 tackles and finished second on the team with 6.5 sacks.

As a rookie, Zettel appeared in 13 games and recorded 13 tackles and one sack.

Despite his productivity last season, Zettel was not an ideal fit under new head coach Matt Patricia. While a defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots for six seasons, Patricia utilized a 3-4 defensive alignment.

Zettel amassed 20 sacks in four seasons at Penn State, including a career-high eight as a junior in 2014. He also had 17 tackles for loss that season and intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.

As a senior, Zettel had a career-high 46 tackles, including 11 for loss, to go with four sacks.

The Browns will open the regular season at home Sunday against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.