Six-time Pro Bowl selection Earl Thomas plans to end his holdout and report to the Seattle Seahawks.

Thomas announce his intentions in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"(I) worked my whole life for this..... I've never let (my) teammates, city or fans down as long as I've lived and don't plan on starting this weekend," the 29-year-old safety wrote over social media. "With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career."

Thomas held out all offseason in pursuit of a contract extension or a trade. He was subject to approximately $1.6 million in fines, although Seattle reportedly has agreed to eliminate the bulk of that money, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly increased their offer for Thomas to a second-round pick over the past week, but the Seahawks were looking for more of a return, per multiple media outlets.

Thomas previously wrote in The Players Tribune that he believes he should be paid significantly more than the $8.5 million base salary he's due this year. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million deal he signed in 2014.

Thomas was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Seattle. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, Thomas has 642 tackles and 25 interceptions in 121 career regular-season games.

In 2017, the three-time first team All-Pro totaled 88 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games.