New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after Super Bowl LII on February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed his intention to play into his mid-40s in an epilogue of Tom vs. Time, released Wednesday.

The Facebook Watch show -- created by Gotham Chopra and produced by Religion -- was capped off with the five-minute episode titled: Epilogue: The Next Game.

Brady began the clip by meeting up with members of the U.S. military at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar. The former Michigan quarterback exchanged some trash talk after seeing a marking on a plane that he thought resembled an Ohio State logo.

The 2017 NFL MVP was later seen making a meal in the kitchen of his home in August.

"When I look at the last six months, it's been the first time where I've taken a little break from what I've done and what's been cyclical and monotonous," Brady said. "But I just think I needed something different this year. My family needed something different. I've gotta be able to spend enough time with them because I want to. You gotta see them grow, see them develop, you gotta be there for them."

The episode featured footage of Brady and his family enjoying water sports in Qatar.

Brady, 41, is entering his 19th season. Reports of friction within the Patriots locker room and front office have overflown into Brady's appearances on radio shows and postgame press conferences. The five-time Super Bowl champion has somewhat fueled that fire by talking about feeling under-appreciated and not enjoying himself while playing the game.

"The last couple of years, a lot of parts about football weren't enjoyable, when they should have been," Brady said. "Some of it was my approach. I think anytime you are together with people for a long period of time, relationships ebb and flow. I think people are just looking for something to write and talk about."

Brady recently hung up the phone during an appearance on WEEI radio after he was asked about his relationship with his longtime personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. Despite being ruffled by the question, Brady maintained that he is carefree when it comes to most things.

"They wanted to talk about a lot of drama," Brady said. "I'm sure a lot of teams have things like that, but ours is just to the tenth degree."

"Nothing is that big of deal to me anymore."

In February, Brady said on the series that he wanted to play to win two more Super Bowls. That declaration came hours before the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

"I would love to play five more years ... 41, 42, 43, 44, 45," Brady said. "It would be a challenge for me, I don't think it's going to be easy. It's going to be hard to do. I think it's going to be very hard to do. But I think I can do it."

"Once you stop, you're done. I think I'm not ready to say that I'm done because I don't feel like I am. I still feel there are things to accomplish."

The Patriots face the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. on Sunday to kick off the 2018 NFL season. Brady ranks fourth all-time in career passing yards, third in passing scores and passer rating and second in pass interception percentage and comebacks. His 37 career playoff starts are also the most in NFL history.