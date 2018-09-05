Sept. 5 (UPI) -- It doesn't matter if you are in a wide receiver heavy league or you only need to start two players at the position, it is very important to have a reliable pass catcher in your lineup to start the 2018 fantasy football season.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tops my Week 1 rankings at the position. Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown, New Orleans Saints target Michael Thomas and Green Bay Packers star Devante Adams round out my top five at the position this week.

If you started your draft running back heavy, you probably don't have any of those players as an option in your lineup. But fear not, there are many great options to open the 2018 season.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 1 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is a great start this week and is my No. 2 player at the position for Week 1. Allen finished the 2017 season as the third-best wide receiver in fantasy football. He also made his first Pro Bowl after bringing in 102 receptions for 1,393 yards and six scores. I expect another strong year from the five-year veteran. Allen opens the season with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017.

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is my No. 4 option at wide receiver for Week 1. Thomas is also coming off of a huge 2017 campaign, but didn't reach the end zone as much as he should have. That should improve this season and I expect him to rebound early with a big day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017 and Thomas should be targeted regularly, especially in the red zone.

SNEAKY PLAYS

If you need help from a deeper target, don't shy away from starting Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. I have Robinson ranked as my No. 24 option at the position, or as a low-end WR2 in deeper leagues. I expect plenty of targets from the former Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker. I also like that he is facing the Green Bay Packers, a team that allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017. I also expect the Bears to be playing from behind here, which should improve Robinson's target number.

Speed kills.



This Watson-to-Fuller V TD shows why. pic.twitter.com/LyEVHNFxLy — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 13, 2018

Will Fuller is always a home run threat and I expect Houston Texans gunslinger Deshaun Watson to look for him with regularity against the New England Patriots. Last season, the Patriots allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With the Patriots focussing on Pro Bowl pass catcher DeAndre Hopkins, I expect Fuller to use his speed to burn defenders on a few deep routes. Fuller is my No, 35 option this week, making him a WR3 in deeper leagues.

LONGSHOTS

Allen Hurns is another former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver that could be worth a shot in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys pass catcher is one of the few veteran pass catchers available for Dak Prescott to open the season. He is also facing the Carolina Panthers, a team that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last season. Hurns is my No. 41 option and a fringe WR3 at best.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is another dart throw for me in Week 1. I have him ranked just behind Hurns at No. 42. If you have to start Golladay, just know that the matchup is on your side. He is facing the New York Jets, a team that allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2017. I also expect the Lions and Jets to have a bit of a shootout, opening the door for Golladay to make some big plays.