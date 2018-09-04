Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown smiles on the sidelines following his touchdown during the AFC playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.. | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that star wide receiver Antonio Brown will be a "full go" this weekend when the team opens its season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin said that Brown would be able to play without limitations from a nagging groin/hip injury, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Brown was injured during training camp, with the Steelers limiting his participation in practice and preseason altogether.

While Brown's Week 1 status is not in doubt, Pittsburgh's star running back, Le'Veon Bell, has yet to sign his $14.5 million franchise tag with the team as of Tuesday afternoon. Bell could lose up to $855,000 per game if he remains absent.

Brown torched Cleveland in last season's opener, reeling in all 11 targets for 182 yards in the Steelers' 21-18 victory on Sept. 10.

Signed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February 2017, Brown had 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards last season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The 30-year-old Brown also had nine touchdown catches.

It was the fifth consecutive 100-catch season for Brown, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year and received Pro Bowl honors for the sixth time in his career.

Brown's 733 career receptions for 9,910 yards are more than any other wideout since he entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.