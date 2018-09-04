Free-agent quarterback Paxton Lynch was released by the Denver Broncos. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Free-agent quarterback Paxton Lynch will visit the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to a published report.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the former first-round pick will work out for the Bills in western New York.

The Bills announced Monday that Nathan Peterman will open the season as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, will serve as the backup.

Lynch, who was released by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, lost his backup job to second-year quarterback Chad Kelly.

The 6-foot-7, 244-pound Lynch, who had been booed by the Broncos' fans during the preseason, had struggled since being selected with the 26th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He was unable to win the starting job from Trevor Siemian in both 2016-2017.

Lynch has posted a 1-3 mark in four career starts with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards in five career appearances.

Former Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is rooting for his former teammate to get back on his feet.

"Obviously, he just didn't do the job," Sanders told NFL.com's Nick Shook of Lynch. "I was rooting for the guy. He's got all the intangibles in the world. Six-foot-6, 6-foot-7, big arm, can scramble, can run.

"I just think that for Paxton, he's just got to keep honing in on his mental skills, his study skills, how to go about playing the quarterback position, knowing your reads and checkdowns and also playing with a sense of confidence that runs through the offense, spreads through like a wildfire throughout the offense."