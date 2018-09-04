Trending Stories

Dell Technologies Championship: Bryson DeChambeau wins, now world No. 7
USA Gymnastics CEO resigns amid criticism
Cincinnati Bengals re-sign DE Michael Johnson
U.S. Open: Roger Federer upset, Maria Sharapova eliminated
Detroit Lions sign SS Quandre Diggs to contract extension

Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

New Jersey teen lands massive 66-pound mahi-mahi
Venezuelan officials hit back at U.N. claim of migration 'crisis'
Phone call from friend leads to $10,000 lottery prize
'Mr. Robot' star Carly Chaikin is engaged
Lita to return at WWE Evolution, face Mickie James
 
