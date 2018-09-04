Offensive lineman Cameron Erving holds up his jersey after he was selected 19th overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft on April 30, 2015 in Chicago. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that they have signed offensive lineman Cameron Erving to a contract extension.

The team did not disclose details of the extension, but multiple media outlets reported that it is a two-year extension that could be worth up to $15.7 million, depending on playing time. The deal includes $6.45 million in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs did not pick up the fifth-year option on Erving's contract in the offseason, but the signing indicates the team wants to keep him.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Cleveland, Erving was traded to the Chiefs in August 2017. He has started 21 career games in his three NFL seasons, and that includes four starts for the Chiefs last season -- three at right guard and one at left tackle.

He worked at left guard during the preseason, but the Chiefs' depth chart has Andrew Wylie as the first-team left guard and lists Erving as a backup tackle.

Erving's versatility makes him a valuable member of the roster. He has played all five offensive line positions at some point. He played both guard positions as a rookie with the Browns -- when he started four games -- and he played both center and right tackle while starting all 13 games in which he played in 2016.