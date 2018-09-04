Free-agent quarterback Davis Webb (5) is reportedly drawing interest from the New York Jets. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

The New York Jets signed quarterback Davis Webb to their practice squad Tuesday.

Webb didn't have to move far from his previous employer, as he was released by the New York Giants on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 Webb went unclaimed on waivers and became a free agent.

Undrafted rookie quarterback John Wolford was released in a corresponding move.

The Jets named rookie Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback for the season opener, with Josh McCown set to serve as his backup.

Webb was active for just one game with the Giants and didn't play a single snap last season after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He received a majority of the second-team reps in training camp behind Eli Manning, but the Giants elected to keep fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta and journeyman Alex Tanney.

The 23-year-old Webb completed 28 of 53 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

The Giants elected against taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft as they chose former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick.

Wolford signed with the Jets to handle quarterbacking duties in the final preseason game. He then was re-signed to the practice squad after being waived on Saturday.