Fantasy Football: Week 1 quarterback rankings

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) gives Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) a pat on the cheek after their game on September 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Second-year gunslinger Deshaun Watson is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 1 of the fantasy football season.

The Houston Texans star is my No. 2 quarterback overall in my season-long rankings and that campaign kicks off with a great matchup against the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, New England Patriots star Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger are also in my top five at the position for Week 1.

Read the descriptions below for more of my favorite Week 1 starts. You can also find links to other positional rankings within the article.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 11 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a great Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. Last season, the Patriots allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Watson was phenomenal against the Patriots last season, throwing for 301 yards and two scores while also rushing for 41 yards on eight carries. I expect him to come out hot again in 2018. He is a high-end QB1 until further notice.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on the other end of the matchup, as he faces the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season. While Brady's receiving options are not as skilled as they have been in the past, he should still provide plenty of value in what I think could be a shootout. Brady is my No. 4 quarterback for Week 1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger might be a bit inconsistent when it comes to fantasy football, but he is a must-start against the Cleveland Browns. Last season, the Browns allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. I expect Big Ben to come out firing in this one and throw for multiple touchdowns and at least 300 yards.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has his franchise debut against the San Francisco 49ers. I expect big days from Cousins, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph against a defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season. Cousins is my No. 7 option for Week 1 with this tasty matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford is my No. 11 quarterback for Week 1, making him an option in leagues with at least 12 teams. Stafford faces the New York Jets to open the 2018 season. The Jets allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing gunslingers in 2017.

If you really need help in Week 1 at quarterback, consider Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles as a streaming option. Bortles has a matchup against the New York Giants, the team that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2017. While Bortles' upside is limited, I expect him to take care of the football and to throw for a few scores as the Giants try to contain the Jaguars' rushing attack.