Former Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman is tackled in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship in Arlington, Texas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos have named rookie Royce Freeman to starting running back.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced the move on Monday.

"Royce Freeman is the starting running back for our football team," Joseph told reporters. "That being said, it's going to be by packages, also. Royce is our leading runner, but on third downs you'll probably see [Devontae] Booker, and obviously having a package for Phillip [Lindsay] is going to be important to each game plan we have each week."

Joseph said Freeman's maturity level was one of the factors that led to the decision.

"He can carry the load from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint," Freeman said. "He was really good in pass pro, so that's your biggest worry about having a young halfback playing with a veteran quarterback -- it's the pass-pro issues. He's shown the IQ and the maturity to be a great pass -- pro guy, on third downs especially."

Freeman was the No. 71 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Oregon product had 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns in three preseason games. The Broncos' depth chart includes Freeman, Devontae Booker and Phillip Lindsay at running back.

"It's an honor," Freeman said. "To be named a starter for a football team is definitely something that means a lot to me. Now, I just have to go out there and work hard."

RELATED QB Lynch earns spot on Broncos roster

Denver begins the 2018 season against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Freeman is likely a low-end fantasy football RB2 in Week 1, but is a good value based on his average draft position.