Nick Foles has already been named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, but that leaves open an important question.

When will Carson Wentz return?

Nobody seems to know for sure, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson suggested on Tuesday that Wentz is "close" to returning.

Wentz still has not been cleared for contact by the medical staff after tearing his ACL late last season.

Pederson and Wentz are at the mercy of the doctors' decision, but the head coach is under the impression that Wentz will be cleared soon.

"Close," Pederson said, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP, regarding Wentz's possible clearance date.

"I'm no doctor, no expert. Still leaving it up to the medical team. He's had some great workouts here in the last few days. We'll see."

Whether that "close" means one week or four remains to be seen. Pederson reiterated that he is taking the long view regarding Wentz.

"He also knows that the longevity of his career, he and I, hopefully we're in this thing for the long run," Pederson said.

Until Wentz is cleared for contact and gets enough work to play in an NFL game, the quarterback job belongs to Foles, the MVP of last season's Super Bowl.

Foles took over last season after Wentz suffered his injury during a Dec. 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.