Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel underwent a small procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat and is unlikely to play in the Panthers' season opener, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Samuel did not participate in the Panthers' past two practices, and it is doubtful that he will play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier Tuesday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Samuel missed practice because he was "dealing with a medical issue," according to Bill Voth on the team's official website.

A second-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State, Samuel caught 15 passes for 115 yards in nine games, including four starts, last year before a broken ankle ended his rookie season. 11 of his catches and 103 of his receiving yards came in his final four games in 2017.

Samuel had been impressive in the Panthers' preseason games this year, leading the team in receiving yards in preseason wins over the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

He finished the preseason with 10 receptions for 180 yards in the Panthers' four exhibition games.

Samuel is listed behind Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith and DJ Moore on the Carolina depth chart. Samuel played primarily out of the slot position last season.

