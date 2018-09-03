Detroit Lions sign SS Quandre Diggs to contract extension

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) jumps over Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs (28) as he brings in a reception in the first quarter on December 3 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have signed safety Quandre Diggs to a contract extension.

Detroit announced the pact on Monday. Diggs' new deal runs through the 2021 season. Sources told NFL Network that the three-year deal is worth $20.4 million.

"Quandre has developed into one of our core defensive players and we are excited to come to this agreement that will have him as a Detroit Lion for the next four seasons." Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn said.

"I also want to thank Quandre and his representatives for their work in making this extension a reality."

Diggs joined the league as a sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has 131 tackles, 16 passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in 44 career games.

The defender is playing on the final year of his contract with a base salary of $1.9 million. The Lions have Diggs and Glover Quin listed as their starting safety tandem entering the 2018 season.