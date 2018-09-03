Cincinnati Bengals re-sign DE Michael Johnson

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed veteran defensive end Michael Johnson.

Cincinnati announced the deal on Monday. The Bengals released Johnson on Saturday when the team cut its roster down to 53 players. Cincinnati sent cornerback Davontae Harris to the reserve/injured list and signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg to its practice squad in corresponding transactions.

Johnson, 31, was a third round pick by the Bengals in the 2009 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound pass rusher had 49 total tackles, five sacks and a pass defensed in 15 starts last season. Johnson had a career-best 11.5 sacks during the 2012 season. The 10-year veteran played for the Bengals from 2009 through 2013, before briefly joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2014 season. He returned to Cincinnati in 2015.

The Bengals picked Harris in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Illinois State product suffered a knee injury during the preseason. The Philadelphia Eagles waived Hackenberg on Saturday. He entered the NFL as a second round pick by the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in May, but waived in June.