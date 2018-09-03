Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws down the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason game on August 26, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Buffalo Bills named their starting quarterback for their regular-season opener, but it will not be rookie Josh Allen.

The Bills announced Monday morning that second-year man Nathan Peterman will be their starting quarterback for their Week 1 road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, as well as Peterman and AJ McCarron, competed for the starting job throughout the preseason. McCarron was eliminated from consideration when he was traded to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday after he played all of the Bills' final preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Peterman, a fifth-round pick in 2017, performed poorly last season in four appearances, including two starts, but he won the job with his effective play during this preseason.

Peterman completed 80.5 percent of his passes (33 of 41) for 431 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 124.7 in the three preseason games he played.

Allen completed 54.5 percent of his passes (24 of 44) for 210 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his three preseason games. In his lone preseason start, Allen struggled, completing 6 of 12 passes for just 34 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while getting sacked five times against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Peterman was not impressive last season. During the 2017 regular season, Peterman completed just 49 percent of his passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

His first career start, which came in a Nov. 19 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, was a disaster. He threw five interceptions in the first half as the Chargers handed the Bills a 54-24 loss.

Peterman won his second start, completing 5 of 10 passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a Dec. 10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Allen is still considered the Bills' quarterback of the future.

Tyrod Taylor was the Bills' starting quarterback last season, and he led Buffalo to its first postseason berth in 18 years. But, the Bills traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick after the season.

The Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal before the 2018 NFL Draft, then drafted Allen.

In the Bills' final preseason game against the Bears, McCarron was just 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bills opted to trade him to Oakland.