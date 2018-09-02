Cornerback Terence Newman announced his retirement as a player and will join the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff effective immediately.

The Vikings did not provide specifics on the new role for Newman, who re-signed with the organization in mid-April and initially said that he make the 2018 season his last. He turns 40 on Tuesday.

Newman entered the league in 2003 out of Kansas State with the Cowboys, where he first played for now Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, then the team's defensive coordinator. He later reunited with Zimmer with the Cincinnati Bengals for two seasons (2012-13) before joining the coach with the Vikings in 2015.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2007 and 2009), Newman was set to begin his 16th NFL season and fourth with the Vikings before calling it quits. He totaled 25 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections in 2017, when he played in all 16 games and made seven starts.

Newman was the league's active leader in interceptions (42). The 5-foot-10, 197-pounder also has 876 tackles, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 221 career games with the Cowboys, Bengals and Vikings since being selected by Dallas with the fifth overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft.