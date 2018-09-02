Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell was placed on injured reserve with an ailing hip, the team announced.

Maxwell, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Seattle this offseason, was expected to serve as the Seahawks' starting left cornerback. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Maxwell, in fact, was slated to replace cornerback Richard Sherman, who was released by the Seahawks on March 9 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the move, Maxwell is ineligible to be activated off the list later this season. He could, however, play again this season for Seattle -- or another team -- if he reaches an injury settlement with the Seahawks.

Maxwell was selected by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seahawks before signing a lucrative contract as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Maxwell spent one season in the City of Brotherly Love before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2016, but was released last October and signed with the Seahawks for the rest of the season a month later.

In 83 career games, Maxwell has 245 tackles (203 solo), 11 interceptions, 59 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.