Baltimore Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik was found injured early Saturday morning and transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the city's police department announced.

According to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department, officers found Vedvik suffering from upper-body injuries in the area of Boone St. in East Baltimore at 4 a.m. ET. Police said the injuries to the 24-year-old Norwegian kicker are not considered life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

Vedvik also was discovered to have his teeth knocked out, per 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore.

The Ravens, who placed the kicker on reserve/non-football injury list, released the following statement on Vedvik:

"Kaare Vedvik has sustained head injuries and we are monitoring the situation."

Although Vedvik wasn't expected to replace long-time Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the former could garner interest from other NFL teams after putting forth an impressive performance during the preseason.

In the team's preseason finale Thursday, Vedvik made all three of his field goals -- including one from 56 yards -- in addition to three extra points.

Vedvik also punted five times for 212 yards.

During his final season at Marshall, Vedvik averaged 44 yards per punt and made 10 of 16 field goals.