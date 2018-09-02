Former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey, right, attempts a field goal during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Dallas trimmed 36 players on Saturday to reach the 53-man limit, and among those cuts was kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey has been one of the most accurate kickers the league has ever seen. His 88.2 career field-goal percentage is second only to Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens.

Bailey holds the all-time record for Dallas with 186 field goals made.

By waiving Bailey, the move saves the Cowboys $3.4 million in salary cap.

Brett Maher will be the Cowboys' new kicker. Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2013, Maher has never attempted a field goal in the NFL. He's played in the CFL the past four years and connected on 78.1 percent of his attempts.