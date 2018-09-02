The Cleveland Browns on Sunday sent another "Hard Knocks" favorite packing.

Defensive lineman Carl Nassib -- along with fellow lineman Jamie Meder -- were released to make room for waiver claims Cleveland made Sunday.

Included in those claims were defensive tackle Carl Davis from the Baltimore Ravens and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

Nassib became a star on the HBO series when he gave an expletive-laced lesson on investing money to his teammates.

On the field, Nassib was a third-round pick out of Penn State in 2016 and has recorded 5.5 sacks in his career.