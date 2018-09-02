Former Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills quarterback A.J. McCarron has been traded to the Oakland Raiders. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

The Oakland Raiders on Saturday traded a fifth-round pick in 2019 to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback A.J. McCarron.

McCarron will back up starter Derek Carr.

The Raiders will be McCarron's third team after the 27-year-old spent most of his career backing up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati. The Bills signed McCarron in March to a two-year, $10 million deal after trading Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills have yet to announce their starter. Their choice will come between Nathan Peterman or rookie Josh Allen.

The Raiders released quarterbacks EJ Manuel and Connor Cook to make room for McCarron.