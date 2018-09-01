Tennessee on Saturday activated tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list and the Titans made a bevy of other moves to cut their roster to 53 players.

Conklin has been recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the playoffs against New England last season. Activation off the PUP list means the Titans think Conklin will be able to return to the lineup sometime in the first six weeks.

According to titansonline.com, the following players will be waived:

Quarterback Luke Falk, running backs Dalyn Dawkins and Akrum Wadley, receivers Nick Williams, Deontay Burnett and Jordan Veasy, linebackers Josh Carraway, Robert Spillane, defensive backs Demontre Hurst, Josh Kalu, defensive end David King, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, defensive lineman Julius Warmsley, offensive linemen Tyler Marz and Elijah Nkansah, tight ends Ethan Wolf and Jerome Cunningham and safety Damon Webb.

Also waived were offensive lineman Nico Falah and Laurence Gibson, defensive backs Trey Caldwell and Rico Gafford, defensive lineman Francis Kallon, D'Vonta Lampkin, Tobenna Okeke and Mike Ramsay, linebackers Jeff Knox, Tony Washington and Nyles Morgan.

Tight end Tim Semisch, receiver Brandon Shippen, defensive backs Steven Terrell and Jason Thompson, running back Lenard Tillery and offensive lineman Cody Wichmann were told they were being waived.

Receiver Devin Ross and punter Austin Barnard were placed on injured reserve.