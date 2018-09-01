Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested for marijuana possession, the Dallas Morning News reported Saturday morning.

Gathers was arrested Friday night at about 10 p.m. local time in Frisco, Texas. He was in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, the newspaper reported.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours prior to the deadline for NFL teams to trim their active rosters to 53 players.

Gathers spent the night in jail and reportedly posted bond Saturday morning. A spokesman for the Frisco Police Department said officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from a parked car.

A sixth-round draft choice out of Baylor in the 2016 NFL Draft, Gathers has yet to appear in a game. He was among Dallas' final roster cuts as a rookie and was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of last season.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Gathers was a basketball player at Baylor University and had not played football since the eighth grade.

Gathers could be subject to disciplinary action for a potential violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

In the Cowboys' final preseason game, a 14-6 loss at the Houston Texans on Thursday night, Gathers had a pair of receptions for 12 yards.