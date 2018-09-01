The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Saturday.

The Raiders gave up a third-round pick in April to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire the wide receiver. The Steelers used that pick to select their quarterback of the future, Mason Rudolph.

Bryant is facing another suspension from the NFL, pending appeal, sources told the NFL Network. Bryant was informed recently that he is facing another ban, his third in four seasons.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for multiple violations of the league's drug policy. He was conditionally reinstated in April 2017 and appeared in 15 games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In three seasons, Bryant compiled 1,917 yards on 126 receptions and 17 touchdowns.