Tight end Darrell Daniels has been traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Seattle Seahawks. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday acquired wide receiver Marcus Johnson from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for tight end Darrell Daniels.

Johnson was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 14. He played in 10 games with the Eagles in 2017 and caught five passes for 45 yards.

As a rookie in 2016, Johnson spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad. He originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2016.

Collegiately, Johnson saw action in 42 games, including making 18 starts at Texas, and totaled 61 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. He played in 12 games (three starts) as a rookie in 2017 and caught three passes for 26 yards.

Daniels appeared in 49 games (18 starts) at Washington and caught 47 passes for 728 yards and five touchdowns.