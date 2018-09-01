Buffalo Bills cutting wide receiver Corey Coleman

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) misses a fourth down pass at the 10 yard line, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 28-24 win on December 31 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Corey Coleman is not expected to begin the 2018 season as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

A source told NFL Network that the Bills are releasing the former first round NFL Draft pick. The Bills acquired Coleman in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 5 in exchange for a seventh round draft pick.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had 413 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions during his rookie campaign for the Browns. He had 305 yards and two scores on 23 receptions in nine games last season. Coleman had eight catches for 106 yards in three preseason games this year with the Bills.

The Bills have Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes listed as their starting wide receivers on their unofficial depth chart.