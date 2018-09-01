Tight end Devon Cajuste was among the cuts made Saturday as the Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster to 53 players.

Cajuste became a fan favorite after being highlighted in the HBO series "Hard Knocks".

There were some inside the Browns training facility who thought Cajuste might beat out Seth DeValve, who has struggled to stay healthy. But Cleveland decided to keep DeValve to back up starter David Njoku and picked Orson Charles as the fourth tight end.

Linebacker Nate Orchard was waived despite returning a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over Detroit.

Orchard also was favorite on "Hard Knocks".

The Browns also traded a seventh-round pick in 2019 to New Orleans for defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence.