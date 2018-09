The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday announced they have released 21 players.

The team also placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.

Also, the NFL placed wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and linebacker Reuben Foster on the Reserve/Suspended List.

The players released by the 49ers were defensive lineman Niles Scott and Jeremiah Attaochu, wide receivers Aaron Burbridge and Steven Dunbar Jr., tight ends Ross Dwelley and Cole Hikutini, offensive linemen Jonathan Cooper, Coleman Shelton, Andrew Lauderdale and Najee Toran, defensive backs Antone Exum Jr., Dexter McCoil, Tarvarus McFadden, Emmanuel Moseley and Tyvis Powell, linebackers Korey Toomer and Pita Taumoepenu, running backs Malcolm Johnson, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Jeremy McNichols and quarterback Nick Mullens.