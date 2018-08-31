Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon tries to break free from a tackle during a game against the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. Filephoto by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, bothered by tight hamstrings, will practice on Monday but there is no guarantee he will play in the opener next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 6-3, 225-pound Gordon missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons plus all but five games last year because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 27-year-old Gordon also missed most of training camp this year while on the non-football injury list as he completed a health treatment program, and only recently was cleared by the NFL to play this season.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon will be back on the practice field on Monday, but told Tom Withers of the Associated Press, said that he should be "a little more than limited."

Gordon, selected by the Browns out of Baylor in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft, caught 87 passes for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013 despite being suspended for the first two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

A first-team All-Pro selection that season, he has played in only 10 games since.

Gordon has 179 receptions for 3,089 yards and 15 touchdowns in 40 games during his NFL career.

Jackson also said that safety Damarious Randall will return to practice on Monday after being sidelined by a knee injury.