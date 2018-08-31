Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) is upended by former Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker (38) during the second half of play on October 4, 2015 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. File photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Veteran safety Ron Parker of the Atlanta Falcons announced his own release in a Twitter post on Friday.

The 31-year-old Parker became expendable when the Falcons acquired safety Jordan Richards from the New England Patriots earlier in the day, giving Atlanta a surplus at the position.

Parker's Twitter post read: "I would like to thank the @AtlantaFalcons for the opportunity they gave me to play for a class act organization! Back on the road again.. #notmy1strodeo".

Parker signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in the offseason after spending the last five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before being released at the end of last year.

RELATED New England Patriots trade DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta Falcons

I would like to thank the @AtlantaFalcons for the opportunity they gave me to play for a class act organization! Back on the road again.. #notmy1strodeo — Ron Parker (@ghost_0836) August 31, 2018

Parker, signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Newberry College in 2011, also had three stints with Seattle during his career.

Last season, Parker started all 16 games for the Chiefs, making 67 tackles and two interceptions. He recorded 318 tackles, nine interceptions and seven sacks in 80 games with the Chiefs.

RELATED Atlanta Falcons sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio

The 6-foot, 206-pound Parker also has spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers, recording 320 tackles, 43 pass deflections, nine interceptions, seven sacks and five forced fumbles during his seven seasons in the NFL.