Former Pittsburgh Steelers defender Arthur Moats (55) runs off the field at halftime on August 28, 2014 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Arizona Cardinals will place defensive end Arthur Moats on injured reserve, Pro Football Talk reported on Friday.

Moats was injured in Arizona's third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament and the initial diagnosis had a recovery period of two-to-four weeks.

If the Cardinals put Moats on injured reserve before reducing their roster to 53 players this weekend, he will not be eligible to return this season.

Moats was signed to a one-year contract late last month on the same day Arizona brought in defensive end Jacquies Smith. The Cardinals are switching to a 4-3 defensive alignment this season under first-year head coach Steve Wilks.

The 30-year-old Moats appeared in 14 games with Pittsburgh in 2017, his fourth season with the Steelers and eighth in the NFL. Moats had only five tackles and did not register a sack last season after recording 11.5 in his first three years with Pittsburgh.

A sixth-round draft choice of Buffalo in the 2010 NFL Draft out of James Madison, Moats spent his first four seasons with the Bills.

The 6-foot, 246-pound Moats set career highs in starts (12) and tackles (54) with Buffalo in 2013.

In 121 career games (45 starts), Moats has registered 191 tackles (112 solo), 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.