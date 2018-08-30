Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey sits on the field after the Arizona Cardinals kicked a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona November 26, 2017. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn't hold New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola in high regard.

Ramsey, who blasted a number of NFL quarterbacks in a recent interview with GQ, poured proverbial cold water on Gronkowski during a session with ESPN The Magazine.

"I don't think Gronk's good," Rasmey said of the four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. "Let me say -- I don't think Gronk is as great as people think he is."

Ramsey didn't let it end there.

"Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game," the All-Pro said, "and that corner has had a very good game."

ESPN's Mina Kimes then asked Ramsey how Gronkowski fared when the two met in the AFC Championship Game in January.

"Literally nothing. He may have had, like, one catch," Ramsey said.

Ramsey is correct with the one reception, although Gronkowski departed before halftime because of a concussion.

The two are expected to meet again in Week 2 when the Jaguars host the Patriots on Sept. 16.

Amendola, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins during free agency, didn't escape the wrath of Ramsey.

"He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible," Ramsey said of Amendola. "People think he's so great. No, he's not. Tom (Brady) made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I'd be a first-team All-Pro."

Amendola hauled in 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns last season and was superb in New England's run to the Super Bowl with 26 receptions in three postseason games. The 32-year-old will have an opportunity to respond when the Dolphins host the Jaguars in Week 16 on Dec. 23.

When healthy, Gronkowski has produced. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Gronkowski posted 69 catches for 1,084 yards with eight touchdowns over 14 games last season.

A second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2010, Gronkowski has been a touchdown machine since joining the team, reaching double digits in five of his eight seasons, including a career-high 17 in 2011.

Gronkowski has surpassed 1,000 yards four times and has 474 receptions for 7,179 yards in 102 career games (89) starts. His 76 touchdown catches rank third on the all-time list among tight ends, behind Antonio Gates (114) and Tony Gonzalez (111).

Ramsey recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games last season. He has collected 128 tackles and six interceptions since being selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old Ramsey lowered the boom on several NFL quarterbacks in GQ, saying Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen is "trash," Baltimore Ravens veteran Joe Flacco isn't much better, while Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan effectively are overrated.