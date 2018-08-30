Fantasy Football 2018 Draft Kit: Overall and positional rankings, cheat sheets

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half on September 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The 2018 NFL is upon us and here is UPI's draft kit to help you achieve fantasy football glory.

I have ranked all of the league's top offensive players. You can view a breakdown of each player by position and analyze which players you should add to your team on draft day.

You can also print out the rankings and bring to your draft as a guide.

Follow the links for more specific info for each section, as well as player analysis for the 2018 season. I will also update our top 150 player rankings before Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson lead UPI's top 25 quarterbacks

Waiting on a quarterback is a philosophy that is paying off more and more in fantasy football drafts.

This year is no different.

You likely can't afford to wait if you want to draft a guy like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, who top our list. But there are plenty of great options after that, including established talents and ascending stars.

Seattle Seahawks gunslinger Russell Wilson is our No. 3 quarterback. New England Patriots star Tom Brady is No. 4, while Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck rounds out our top five for the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell tops UPI's top 100 fantasy football running backs

Dynamic Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell tops UPI's top 100 fantasy football running backs for the 2018 season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Arizona Cardinals playmaker David Johnson fill in after Bell. Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott and Minnesota Vikings back Dalvin Cook round out our top five options for the upcoming season.

Antonio Brown leads UPI's top 100 fantasy football wide receivers

Perennial Pro Bowler Antonio Brown leads UPI's top 100 fantasy football wide receivers of 2018.

Behind Brown, the crew looks formidable and familiar. DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. round out the top five.

Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz top UPI's top 100 fantasy football tight ends

Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz are the top two options on UPI's list of the top 25 tight ends for the 2018 fantasy football season.

But if you wait on a tight end in your fantasy football draft, there are still plenty of great options available at the position.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots veteran Stephen Gostkowski top UPI's defense and kicker rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Stephen Gostkowski top UPI's 2018 fantasy football defense and kicker rankings, respectively.

You should not even consider drafting a defense or kicker until the very end of your fantasy draft, meaning you are probably likely to miss out on the top options in each category. But there are plenty of sleepers and great values available later in your draft.

