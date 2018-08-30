Elvis Dumervil retires from NFL after 12 seasons

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by former Baltimore Ravens Elvis Dumervil. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Elvis Dumervil has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Dumervil, 34, made the announcement on Thursday. The 5-foot-11, 250-pound defender was a fourth round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2006 NFL Draft. Dumervil played in Denver for seven seasons before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He joined the 49ers in 2017.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro had 6.5 sacks in 16 games last season. He led the league with 17 sacks in 2009. Dumervil ranks No. 5 in Broncos history with 63.5 sacks.

He earned $67.5 million in salary during his 12-year tenure, according to Spotrac.

"After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time. It's been an incredible 12-year run," Dumervil wrote on social media.

Dumervil went on to thank his family, coaches, former teams, owners, front office personnel and others who supported him.

"During my time with the 49ers last season, I accomplished two career milestones that I will cherish forever," he wrote. "So I thank them for that opportunity."

Dumervil also said that his body "still feels great" and that he could help a team win and will miss being on the field. He said he will turn his full attention to his wife, children and real estate business.

"Football was certainly a huge part of my life but it wasn't my entire life," he wrote. "I look forward to my next chapter with no regrets."

Dumervil leaves the game with 105.5 career sacks, good for 26th in NFL history. That total was the fourth-most among active players.