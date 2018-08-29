The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Max McCaffrey on waivers with an injury designation, the team announced on Wednesday.

McCaffrey, who sustained an injury to his left foot early in training camp and recently underwent surgery, is expected to be placed on the 49ers' Injured Reserve List if he clears waivers.

Or, he could be released by San Francisco with an injury settlement.

The 6-2, 200-pound McCaffrey, older brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, was signed by the 49ers off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad last Dec. 13 and was inactive for the last three games of the regular season.

RELATED New York Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

McCaffrey was signed as an undrafted free agent out Duke by the Oakland Raiders in 2016, but was waived before the start of the regular season and signed to the Packers' practice squad.

In 2017, he spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Packers and then winding up with San Francisco.

McCaffrey made the only catch of his NFL career for four yards last season while playing in five games with the Jaguars.

The 49ers still have 10 wide receivers on their 90-man roster and have some cutting to do at that position in the next few days before they get down to the 53-man regular season limit.