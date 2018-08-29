Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett (16) returns a kickoff 99-yards against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington on December 31, 2017. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Lockett agreed to the deal that has $20 million in guaranteed money. Per Garafolo, the base total value of the pact is $31.8 million while the maximum is $37.8 million.

Lockett, who finished with 45 catches for 555 yards and two touchdowns last season, was set to make $1.9 million during the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old Lockett appeared to be an emerging star after earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with the Seahawks in 2015. He then endured two injury-plagued seasons, namely due to an ailing knee in 2016 and compound fracture in his right leg in 2017.

Lockett has recorded 137 receptions for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 career games since being selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He has returned one punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns over his first three years.

The Seahawks are hoping Lockett can regain that form that led to a career-best 51 receptions for six touchdowns as a rookie. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Lockett also averaged 9.5 yards on punt returns that year.

Higher expectations for Lockett also come on the heels of fellow wideout Doug Baldwin admitting that his knee injury is something that he will have to "deal with the rest of the season."

