New York Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network about the move after the Jets named rookie Sam Darnold their starting quarterback.

A source told NFL Network that the Jets are receiving a third-round pick in the trade.

Bridgewater, 25, completed 65.3 precent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 16 starts during his last full season in 2015. He made the Pro Bowl that year while also leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North title and 11-5 record.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury and played in just one game last season while backing up Case Keenum with the Vikings.

He will now backup 11-time Pro Bowl selection and 2009 Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees. Bridgewater is playing on a one-year, $6 million contract in 2018. He completed 28-of-38 passes for 316 yards, two scores and one interception this preseason with the Jets.