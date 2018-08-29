Fantasy Football 2018: Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley lead UPI 150 player rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) smiles on the sidelines following his touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-32 win of the AFC Divisional round playoff game on January 14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.. | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) cuts to the left for only a gain of one yard in the fourth quarter of the Patriots 27-24 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 17 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs for a 57-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the during the second quarter of their NFC West showdown on December 17 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell and Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley lead UPI's top 150 player rankings for the 2018 fantasy football season.

The preseason slate is finally winding down, meaning the real deal of the NFL grind is nearly here. Soon, all 32 teams will be taking the field for Week 1 of the 2018 season. That also means the start of your run to fantasy football glory.

Maybe you were crowned a league champion last year. Maybe you finished in last place. Maybe you were knocked out in the playoffs.

It doesn't matter now. The field is level once more. Every owner is filled with optimism entering their draft with an eye on their league trophy.

You will see fantasy football player rankings everywhere. But at the end of the day, your team is your team. You get the final say on who you choose to be your No. 1 overall pick, not some magazine or website. But that doesn't mean you should ignore advice. You should take all evidence into consideration before pulling the trigger on your targets.

My No. 1 overall player this year is Le'Veon Bell. I have Todd Gurley slotted as my No. 2 player overall. After that, my ranks veer from what you might see elsewhere. I'm expecting a huge year from David Johnson, my No. 3 player. Ezekiel Elliott's stock is slipping due to an offensive line in limbo. I also foresee tremendous 2018 campaigns from Dalvin Cook, Michael Thomas and Derrick Henry, among other players.

The three running backs that top the 150 rankings all have something in common: they are dynamos when it comes to rushing and receiving. That can be big, regardless of scoring format. You want a player who can provide value, even if they are getting stuffed by a great defense. Bell, Gurley and Johnson are all very capable of doing that.

While Elliott is still an elite option, don't be afraid to pull the trigger on an elite wide receiver after the big three are off of the board. Safety in the first round is a move proven strategy that swinging for a home run.

Bell led the league in rushing attempts in 2018. He also had a career-best 106 targets and 85 catches. In fact, Bell has averaged 100 receptions in each of the last two seasons. I expect more of the same from the Steelers star in 2018, as he shows out for a new contract and possibly auditions to play elsewhere.

In my 150 rankings, I have ordered my favorite players for the 2018 season based on several factors. The key below will help you navigate the list as it accounts for player injury history, bye weeks and schedule.

2018 UPI 150

(Bye) - Denotes bye week IS% - Denotes percentage of career player played 12 games or less in a season (injury/suspension) $ - Denotes games vs. worst 5 defenses in fantasy points allowed vs. position in 2017 X -Denotes games vs. top 5 defenses in points allowed vs. position in 2017

Rank/Name/Position/Team/Bye/IS/$/X

1. Le'Veon Bell | RB/Pittsburgh Steelers (7)/40% IS - $$$/XX

2. Todd Gurley | RB/Los Angeles Rams (12)/0% IS - $/XXXX

3. David Johnson | RB/Arizona Cardinals (9)/33% IS - $$$$/XX

4. Ezekiel Elliott | RB/Dallas Cowboys (8)/50% IS - $$$$/XXXX

5. Antonio Brown | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (7)/12% IS - $$$$/XXXXXX

6. DeAndre Hopkins | WR/Houston Texans (10)/0% IS - $/XXXX

7. Dalvin Cook | RB/Minnesota Vikings (10)/100% IS - $$$$/XX

8. Michael Thomas | WR/New Orleans Saints (6)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

9. Julio Jones | WR/Atlanta Falcons (8)/14% IS - $$$$$/XX

10. Devonta Freeman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (8)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXX

11. Melvin Gordon | RB/Los Angeles Chargers (8)/0% IS - $$$/X

12. Odell Beckham Jr. | WR/New York Giants (9)/50% IS - $$$/X

13. Kareem Hunt | RB/Kansas City Chiefs (12)/0% IS - $$/X

14. A.J. Green | WR/Cincinnati Bengals (9)/14% IS - $$$/XXXX

15. Saquon Barkley | RB/New York Giants (9)/0% IS - $$$/XXXX

16. Alvin Kamara | RB/New Orleans Saints (6)/0% IS - $$$$$/XXXXXX

17. Leonard Fournette | RB/Jacksonville Jaguars (9)/0% IS - $$/X

18. Davante Adams | WR/Green Bay Packers (7)/0% IS - $/X

19. Doug Baldwin | WR/Seattle Seahawks (7)/0% IS - $$$/X

20. Mike Evans | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)/0% IS- $$/XX

21. Keenan Allen | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (8)/40% IS - $$/XXXX

22. Amari Cooper | WR/Oakland Raiders (7)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

23. Derrick Henry | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/0% IS - $$/X

24. Joe Mixon | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (9)/0% IS - $/XX

25. Rob Gronkowski | TE/New England Patriots (11)/37% IS - $$$/XXXX

26. LeSean McCoy | RB/Buffalo Bills (11)/22% IS - $/X

27. T.Y. Hilton | WR/Indianapolis Colts (9)/0% IS - $$$/XXXX

28. Jordan Howard | RB/Chicago Bears (5)/0% IS - $$$$/XXX

29. Christian McCaffrey | RB/Carolina Panthers (4)/0% IS - $$$$$/XXX

30. Zach Ertz | TE/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/0% IS - $$$$$/XXX

31. Travis Kelce | TE/Kansas City Chiefs (12)/20% IS - $$$$$/XX

32. Alex Collins | RB/Baltimore Ravens (10)/50% IS - $$$$/XX

33. Adam Thielen | WR/Minnesota Vikings (10)/0% IS - $$$/X

34. Tyreek Hill | WR/Kansas City Chiefs (12)/0% IS - $/XXXXX

35. Demaryius Thomas | WR/Denver Broncos (10)/25% IS - $$$/XX

36. Josh Gordon | WR/Cleveland Browns (11)/66% IS - $$$$/XXXXX

37. Stefon Diggs | WR/Minnesota Vikings (10)/0% IS - $$$/X

38. Kenyan Drake | RB/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $$$$/X

39. Lamar Miller | RB/Houston Texans (10)/0% IS - $$/X

40. Juju Smith-Schuster | WR/Pittsburgh Steelers (7)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXXX

41. Aaron Rodgers | QB/Green Bay Packers (7)/20% IS - $$/XXX

42. Jerick McKinnon | RB/San Francisco 49ers (11)/25% IS - $$$$/XXX

43. Larry Fitzgerald | WR/Arizona Cardinals (9)/0% IS - $$/X

44. Jarvis Landry | WR/Cleveland Browns (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXXX

45. Chris Hogan | WR/New England Patriots (11)/20% IS - $$$/XXX

46. Jamaal Williams | RB/Green Bay Packers (7)/0$ IS - $$$$$/XXXX

47. Carlos Hyde | RB/Cleveland Browns (11)/25% IS - $$$/XX

48. Royce Freeman | RB/Denver Broncos (10)/0% IS - $$/X

49. Deshaun Watson | QB/Houston Texans (10)/100% IS - $$$/XXX

50. Jay Ajayi | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/33% IS - $$$$/XXX

51. Mark Ingram | RB/New Orleans Saints (6)/42% IS - $$$$$/XXXXXX

52. Marshawn Lynch | RB/Oakland Raiders (7)/10% IS - $$/X

53. Kerryon Johnson | RB/Detroit Lions (6)/0% IS - $/XXXX

54. Marquise Goodwin | WR/San Francisco 49ers (11)/60% IS - $$$/X

55. Michael Crabtree | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/22% IS - $$$/XXX

56. Marvin Jones | WR/Detroit Lions (6)/33% IS - $$$$/X

57. Jimmy Graham | TE/Green Bay Packers (7)/12% IS - $$/XX

58. Allen Robinson | WR/Chicago Bears (5)/50% IS - $$$/X

59. Russell Wilson | QB/Seattle Seahawks (7)/0% IS - $$/XX

60. Chris Carson | RB/Seattle Seahawks (7)/0% IS - $$$/XXXX

61. Will Fuller | WR/Houston Texans (10)/50% IS - $/XXXX

62. Tom Brady | QB/New England Patriots (11)/11% IS - $$$/XXXX

63. Brandin Cooks | WR/Los Angeles Rams (12)/25% IS - $$/X

64. Golden Tate | WR/Detroit Lions (6)/12% IS - $$$$/X

65. Emmanuel Sanders | WR/Denver Broncos (10)/25% IS - $$$/XX

66. Corey Davis | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/100% IS - $$$/XXXX

67. Peyton Barber | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

68. Rex Burkhead | RB/New England Patriots (11)/40% IS - $$$/XXX

69. Greg Olsen | TE/Carolina Panthers (4)/9% IS - $$$/XXX

70. Cooper Kupp | WR/Los Angeles Rams (12)/0% IS - $$/X

71. Andrew Luck | QB/Indianapolis Colts (9)/33% IS - $$$$/XXX

72. Isaiah Crowell | RB/New York Jets (11)/0% IS - $$$/X

73. Evan Engram | TE/New York Giants (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX

74. Sammy Watkins | WR/Kansas City Chiefs (12)/25% IS - $/XXXXX

75. Chris Thompson | RB/Washington Redskins (4)/60% IS - $/XXXXX

76. Drew Brees | QB/New Orleans Saints (6)/6% IS - $$/XXX

77. Jamison Crowder | WR/Washington Redskins (4)/0% IS - $$$$/X

78. Tevin Coleman | RB/Atlanta Falcons (8)/33% IS - $$$$/XXXX

79. Marlon Mack | RB/Indianapolis Colts (9)/0% IS - $$$/X

80. Kelvin Benjamin | WR/Buffalo Bills (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXX

81. Robby Anderson | WR/New York Jets (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXXX

82. Tre Burton | TE/Chicago Bears (5)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

83. Delanie Walker | TE/Tennessee Titans (8)/8% IS - $$$$$/XX

84. Robert Woods | WR/Los Angeles Rams (12)/0% IS - $$/X

85. Kenny Stills | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

86. Nelson Agholor | WR/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/0% IS - $$$/X

87. Julian Edelman | WR/New England Patriots (11)/37% IS - $$$/XXX

88. Alshon Jeffery | WR/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/50% IS - $$$/X

89. Cam Newton | QB/Carolina Panthers (4)/0% IS - $$/X

90. Rashaad Penny | RB/Seattle Seahawks (7)/0% IS - $$$/XXXX

91. Sony Michel | RB/New England Patriots (11)/0% IS - $$$/XXX

92. Dion Lewis | RB/Tennessee Titans (8)/60% IS - $$/X

93. Carson Wentz | QB/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/0% IS - $$$/XX

94. Duke Johnson Jr. | RB/Cleveland Browns (11)/0% IS - $$$/XX

95. Randall Cobb |WR/Green Bay Packers (7)/14% IS - $/X

96. Philip Rivers | QB/Los Angeles Chargers (8)/0% IS - $$/XX

97. Devin Funchess | WR/Carloina Panthers (4)/0% IS - $$/XX

98. Aaron Jones | RB/Green Bay Packers (7)/100% IS - $$$$$/XXXX

99. Jordan Reed | TE/Washington Redskins (4)/80% IS - $$$/XXX

100. Mike Williams | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (8)/100% IS - $$/XXXX

101. Adrian Peterson | RB/Washington Redskins (4)/27% IS - $/XXXXX

102. Calvin Ridley | WR/Atlanta Falcons (8)/0% IS - $$$$$/XX

103. Matt Ryan | QB/Atlanta Falcons (8)/0% IS - $$/X

104. Ronald Jones | RB/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)/0% IS - $$/XXXXX

105. Pierre Garcon | WR/San Francisco 49ers (11)/20% IS - $$$/X

106. Kyle Rudolph | TE/Minnesota Vikings (10)/28% IS - $/XX

107. Chris Godwin | WR/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5)/0% IS - $$/XX

108. Bilal Powell | RB/New York Jets (11)/28% IS - $$$/X

109. Keelan Cole | WR/Jacksonville Jaguars (9)/0% IS - $$$$/X

110. Ben Roethlisberger | QB/Pittsburgh Steelers (8)/14% IS - $$/XXXX

111. D.J. Moore | WR/Carolina Panthers (4)/0% IS - $$/XX

112. Kirk Cousins | QB/Minnesota Vikings (10)/0% IS - $$/X

113. C.J. Anderson | RB/Carolina Panthers (4)/40% IS - $$$$$/XXX

114. Corey Clement | RB/Philadelphia Eagles (9)/0% IS - $$$$/XXX

115. Jordy Nelson | WR/Oakland Raiders (7)/20% IS - $$/XXXXX

116. Jordan Wilkins | RB/Indianapolis Colts (9)/0% IS - $$$/X

117. Matt Breida | RB/San Francisco 49ers (11)/0% IS - $$$$/XXX

118. Allen Hurns | WR/Dallas Cowboys (8)/50% IS - $$$/X

119. Giovani Bernard | RB/Cincinnati Bengals (9)/20% IS - $/XX

120. Devontae Booker | RB/Denver Broncos (10)/0% IS - $$/X

121. Jimmy Garoppolo | QB/San Francisco 49ers (11)/0% IS - $/XX

122. Kenny Golladay | WR/Detroit Lions (6)/100% IS - $$$$/X

123. Michael Gallup | RB/Dallas Cowboys (8)/0% IS - $$$/X

124. Josh Doctson | WR/Washington Redskins (4)/50% IS - $$$$/X

125. Patrick Mahomes | QB/Kansas City Chiefs (12)/0% IS - $$/XXXX

126. Danny Amendola | WR/Miami Dolphins (11)/44% IS - $$$$/XX

127. Tarik Cohen | RB/Chicago Bears (5)/0% IS - $$$$/XXX

128. James White | RB/New England Patriots (11)/25% IS - $$$/XXX

129. Nick Chubb | RB/Cleveland Browns (11)/0% IS - $$$/XX

130. Matthew Stafford | QB/Detroit Lions (6)/11% IS - $$/XXX

131. Sterling Shepard | WR/New York Giants (9)/50% IS - $$$/X

132. Ty Montgomery | RB/Green Bay Packers (7)/66% IS - $$$$$/XXXX

133. David Njoku | TE/Cleveland Browns (11)/0% IS - $$$/XXX

134. Jack Doyle | TE/Indianapolis Colts (9)/0% IS - $$$$$$/XX

135. Latavius Murray | RB/Minnesota Vikings (10)/0% IS - $$$$/XX

136. Tyler Lockett | WR/Seattle Seahawks (7)/0% IS - $$$/X

137. John Brown | WR/Baltimore Ravens (10)/25% IS - $$$/XXX

138. Tyler Eifert | TE/Cincinnati Bengals (9)/60% IS - $$$$/XXX

139. Martavis Bryant | WR/Oakland Raiders (7)/75% IS - $$/XXXXX

140. LeGarrette Blount | RB/Detroit Lions (6)/12% IS - $/XXXX

141. Rishard Matthews | WR/Tennessee Titans (8)/33% IS - $$$/XXXX

142. Tyrell Williams | WR/Los Angeles Chargers (8)/33% IS - $$/XXXX

143. Anthony Miller | WR/Chicago Bears (5)/0% IS - $$$/X

144. Brandon Marshall | WR/Seattle Seahawks (7)/8% IS - $$$/X

145. Mohamed Sanu | WR/Atlanta Falcons (8)16% IS - $$$$$/XX

146. James Conner | RB/Pittsburgh Steelers (7)/0% IS - $$$/XX

147. Cameron Meredith | WR/New Orleans Saints (6)/66% IS - $$$$/XX

148. Geronimo Allison | WR/Green Bay Packers (7)/50% IS - $/X

149. Frank Gore | RB/Miami Dolphins (11)/7% IS - $$$$/X

150. Nyheim Hines | RB/Indianapolis Colts (9)/0% IS - $$$/X